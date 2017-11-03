Police: Couple says van was ‘full of evil’ after arrest for assault, burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple accused of torching a van and trying to push it into Springfield traffic Thursday night reportedly told investigators they did it because the van was “full of evil.”

Stephen and Dori Comiskey were arrested Thursday night and booked into the Robertson County Detention Center on charges including aggravated assault and burglary.

According to Springfield Police, the two were seen pouring gasoline all over their van around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a KFC parking lot along Memorial Boulevard, then lighting it on fire and trying to push it into traffic.

The van got stuck on a curb.

The Comiskeys are also accused of breaking into a nearby business.

When police confronted the couple, investigators said the suspects threatened at least one officer and had to be subdued.

The Springfield police chief told News 2 the suspects have a criminal history in Nashville and could face additional charges there in the near future.

Earlier Thursday evening, firefighters spent hours battling an intense house fire in Hermitage.

411 property records list Stephen and Dori Comiskey as the people who live in the home along Hallborough Court.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Based on the full name, birth date, and appearance, it appears the same Stephen Comiskey was charged with reckless endangerment back in August.

Metro police report Stephen Comiskey drove the wrong way in his white van down I-24 with his 12-year-old daughter, then forced her to jump with him from the Silliman Evans Bridge into the Cumberland River.

The father and daughter were safely rescued.