NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body found in the Tennessee River on Thursday was identified as a missing man out of Wilson County.

Foul play is suspected in the death of Scott Damon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The 40-year-old went missing on Oct. 21. His body was found in the river between Benton and Humphreys counties.

His body was positively identified Friday through an autopsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.