Bellevue bank robber wanted by Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is wanted for robbing a bank in Bellevue late Thursday morning.

Metro police said they’re working with the FBI to identify the suspect who walked into the Bank of America at Highway 70 South at 10:40 a.m.

The suspect reportedly handed the teller a demand note. The tell complied and the man left the bank on foot.

Authorities believe he ultimately got into a getaway vehicle, and he is believed to be the same man who on Monday robbed Fifth Third Bank’s 5550 Old Hickory Boulevard branch and on Oct, 23 robbed the U.S. Bank’s branch inside the Donelson Kroger at 143 McGavock Pike.

The suspect is a white man who appears to be in his late 20s or 30s. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. He has brown hair, a mustache, and goatee. He wore a green knit cap, green long sleeved shirt, and eyeglasses.

Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photograph is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.