64th Nashville Christmas Parade to feature celebrities, bands, giant balloons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get in the holiday spirit with the 64th annual Nashville Christmas Parade.

The classic extravaganza steps off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, and features more than 500 performers and celebrities.

This year’s Grand Marshall is Mike Fisher, former captain of the Nashville Predators.

The band Mercy Me will be the Honorary Music Marshalls.

There’s nothing like watching this parade in person surrounded by thousands of delighted children and families. You can see the celebrities, bands and big balloons up close and personal with seats in the Performance Zone. For ticket information click here

If you can’t make it to downtown Nashville, you can watch the parade on News 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 2.

PHOTOS: 2016 Nashville Christmas Parade

The Nashville Christmas Parade is brought to you by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tootsies.