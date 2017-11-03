21-year-old woman shot to death inside Benton County home

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death early Friday morning inside a Benton County home.

The sheriff told News 2 a 911 call came in from the home on Jayson Street around 2:30 p.m. Gunshots were reportedly heard in the background of the call.

When deputies arrived, Ashley Grooms was found shot to death. It’s being investigated as a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, several shots were fired inside a home from a high-powered rifle.

The victim’s husband, Derek Grooms, 24, was arrested at the scene on a gun violation charge. He allegedly also became violent in the back of the patrol car and was believed to be under the influence of something. He has not been charged in his wife’s death.

Authorities told News 2 a one-year-old child was present at the time of the shooting. The child was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.