LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 2-year-old child was flown to a Nashville hospital after a serious crash in Lewis County.

Hohenwald police Chief Sam Livingston confirmed the crash happened on Summertown Highway.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.

Further details weren’t released.

