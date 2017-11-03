2 injured in Haynes Park shooting; Investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Haynes Park neighborhood.

Authorities were called at 2:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Haynes Park Drive off King Lane.

One victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center and the other to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. An update on their conditions was not immediately released.

Further details weren’t immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

