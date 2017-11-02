Wanted North Nashville murder suspect arrested in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The suspect in a Nashville murder was arrested Thursday in Shelbyville by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Police arrested David Holbert for the alleged murder of his roommate Lorenzo Goldthreate.

Metro police responded to a shooting call on Sep. 23 in the 2700 block of Jones Ave. where they found 23-year-old Goldthreate dead at the scene.

Investigators had been looking for Holbert since that day.

Detectives were told that the shooting resulted from an argument between the two men.

Charges against the 21-year-old have not been announced.