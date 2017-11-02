Tennessee town makes top 5 in list of best small cities in America

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A list of the top small cities in the country is out, and a Tennessee town is on it.

WalletHub put together this list of more than 1,200 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

Princeton, New Jersey tops the list, and just a few spots further, you’ll see Brentwood sitting at No. 5.

The list is based on 33 different livability factors, ranging from housing costs, quality of school systems, and how many restaurants are there.

Lower housing costs, shorter commute times and less traffic all help put Brentwood on the map.