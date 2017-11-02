Tiny Titans turtle: Rishard Matthews finds good luck charm on field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans receiver Rishard Matthews did more than prepare for the Ravens at practice on Thursday.

He saved a life—the life of a tiny turtle named Lucky.

The tiny Titans turtle is alive and kicking, now a part of the team.

“My guy Lucky! We were just switching fields, I looked down, and thought it was a rock at first. I noticed he was a turtle. I picked him up and he was still alive,” Matthews said.

“Hopefully I can give him more life and he brings luck to us and we can get some W’s with him,” he continued.

The Titans host the Ravens Sunday at Nissan Stadium.