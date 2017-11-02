Songwriter likely to run for Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A well-known songwriter is likely to enter the race to replace Congressman Marsha Blackburn.

Lee Thomas Miller is considering entering the race for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District, which Blackburn is leaving next year to run for U.S. Senate. He has not officially announced his campaign.

“Today we’re closer than we were yesterday. But we’ll have an announcement soon,” Miller said.

Miller, of Brentwood, has had a long and successful career writing hits for big names like Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, Jamey Johnson and many more.

He’s written or co-written seven number one country hits, with 10 peaking in the top 10, and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Miller also serves as president of Nashville Songwriters Association International. He has traveled to Washington, DC many times to advocate for musicians and songwriters in the digital age.

If he is successful in his bid for United States Congress, Miller hopes to fight government overreach and support small business.

“Not just music, but in the world of small business,” said Miller. “This would apply to any entrepreneur, or anyone that risks everything to go out in business, hang a shingle and try to succeed, which is the American dream.”

Recently Miller received endorsements from heavyweights in the music business.

A long list of musicians, songwriters and artists signed a letter to Miller, urging him to run for Congress.

Artists like Kix Brooks, Brad Paisley and Jamey Johnson are on the list.

“Humbling is the only word I can come up with,” said Miller. “I would love to have the opportunity to live up to their belief in who I am.”

Miller would run as a republican.

State Sen. Mark Green (R-Clarksville) has already announced his plans to run for the 7th Congressional District.

While the district is heavily republican, one democrat is also running for the seat.

Justin Kanew (R-Williamson County) told News 2 he has already raised more than $100,000 in campaign donations.

“I’ve been traveling the district and meeting the people I’m fighting for. I think when they get to know me, they’ll realize that the D is for decency more than anything else,” said Kanew. “The things I’m fighting for, they shouldn’t be partisan issues: health care for everybody, better wages for workers, an investment in sustainable energy, things that help the middle class and working families, rather than the people at the tippy top.”

The primary election is in August of 2018, with the general set for November.