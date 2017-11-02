Police investigating possible meth lab in Giles County

LINVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Giles County detectives are investigating the scene of a possible meth lab in Linville.

Detectives said they tried to stop theft suspect David Jackson when he took off running.

Police said they chased him back to a house where they discovered what looked to be a meth lab.

Investigators confirmed that drugs and syringes in the house tested positive for meth.

Police said they also found a juvenile in the house that was listed as a runaway.

