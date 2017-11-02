Police arrest man suspected of killing 3 people at Colorado Walmart

Emergency crews and police work at the scene in response to a shooting at Walmart in Thornton, Colo., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.” Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store. (John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP)

Walmart employees and customers that were inside the store wait to hear what to do from police as they stand behind police tape outside of a Walmart store where several people were killed in a shooting, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Investigators, who have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting, were reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to get a description of the shooter. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Walmart employees gather together outside away from the scene of the Walmart store where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Several people were killed in a shooting inside a Walmart, forcing customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda)

People stand across the street from a shooting investigation at a Walmart store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Several people were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night, forcing customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors. Thornton police advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP)

A father and his scared daughter, who were customers inside Walmart, are escorted out of the parking lot and away from the scene of the Walmart store where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

People watch police activity at the scene of a shooting inside Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Police guard the front entrance to Walmart where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

Darlene Jackson sits on an overturned shopping cart as she and fellow shoppers and employees gather outside after a gunman opened fire in Walmart in Thornton, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP)

Employees exit the parking lot after a gunman opened fire inside of Walmart in Thornton, Colo., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP)

Walmart customers and employees are held back while emergency crews and police work on the grounds of Walmart during a shooting in Thornton, Colo., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.” Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store. (John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP)