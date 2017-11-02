Man wanted for stealing car, stabbing victim in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old man is wanted in a stabbing that reportedly stems from an argument Wednesday night.

ClarksvilleNow reports police are searching for Dalton Lawrence, who reportedly asked for a ride from the victim and his girlfriend to a home on Golden Drive.

While the victim and his girlfriend were inside, Lawrence is accused of taking the victim’s 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier.

According to the report, the 22-year-old returned to the house without the car a short time later. AN argument ensued between Lawrence and the victim, and he’s accused of stabbing the victim in the stomach and arm.

ClarksvilleNow says police reported he also threatened the victim’s girlfriend with the knife.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt. He is in stable condition.

Police are now searching for Lawrence, who is wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is described as a white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees Lawrence should call 911. Anyone with information can call Detective Woodruff at 931-648-0656, ext. 5531, the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.