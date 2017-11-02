Last year, over 10K firearms confiscated in Tennessee during investigations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to newly-available data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 10,131 firearms were confiscated during crime investigations in Tennessee in 2016.

The most common type of weapons seized were pistols; 6,402 were confiscated. Despite the rarity and expensiveness of machine guns, 15 were seized in 2016.

The ATF traces the origins of the firearms prior to the crime in which they were seized; 4,655 originated in Tennessee. Hundreds of the firearms originated from other states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Texas.

ATF spokesperson Michael Knight encouraged the public to take precautions when owning firearms, in the event they fall into the wrong hands.

“We ask the public, if they have any firearms, take a photograph of that firearm, and keep that information separate from the properly stored firearm. That way if the firearm is stolen, they can provide that information to law enforcement,” he said.

The ATF also released data about which cities had the most guns confiscated. Memphis topped that list with 3,940 firearms seized in 2016. Nashville had 1,539 firearms seized.

Data for Antioch and Madison were listed separately from Nashville, with 104 and 108 guns seized respectively, and 1,028 firearms were confiscated in Chattanooga.

