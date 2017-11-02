Laced gummy bears send 6 students to hospital in Mobile

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Six Alabama high school students were sent to the hospital Thursday for consuming gummy bears laced with something else.

The Mobile County Public School System confirmed the students at Alma Bryant High School are being treated after a teacher noticed them behaving in a strange manner.

Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the school system, says the teacher reported the students appeared to be “loopy.” Officials say they were transported for treatment and evaluation out of precaution.

It is not clear at this time whether the gummy bears were laced with drugs or another foreign substance.