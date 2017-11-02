How to protect yourself from credit card skimmers

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement officials say there are steps you can take to protect yourself against credit card skimmers on gas pumps or ATMs.

Experts say make sure to use a well-lit, secure location and choose the pumps closest to the store and within eyesight of the cashier.

Check the pump or ATM carefully, while looking for broken seals at the pump or if the card reader is loose or out of place. Also, make sure no one is watching your or filming you on a phone while entering your PIN.

Mt. Juliet police has seen an increase of card skimmers in recent years.

The information is sold online under a black market and then eventually someone duplicates that credit card information on a fake card and that’s used elsewhere,” said Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler.

Chandler told News 2 thieves often target high-traffic areas near interstates, targeting victims who live hundreds to thousands of miles away.

“Typically we’ll have individuals who live in Florida, live in New England, may live all over the US and their credit card was used in Mt. Juliet fraudulently. They still have their credit card in their possession, no stolen, information stolen through some transaction, sold, duplicated on to a fake card, that fake card was sold to someone else and used in our community,” added Chandler.

If you think you have been a victim of a credit card skimmer, you should notify police and someone with the location right away.