Fishing event being held Saturday to raise money for TJ Martell Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If your sport of choice is fishing, meteorologist Danielle Breezy says it may be a nice weekend to go out and cast for a cure

On Thursday, she met up with expert angler Bill Dance for a lesson in casting.

They’re prepping for Saturday’s fundraiser for the TJ Martell Foundation, which supports groundbreaking cancer research.

At the celebrity fishing tournament in Hendersonville, Danielle will be among some of the finest fishermen and women in the state.

You can join Danielle, Dance, other experts and celebrities at Cast for a Cure. Click here for more information.