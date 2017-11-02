Emily Lindsey, Clarksville Academy, November 2, 2017

You can feel the positive energy in her classroom!

That’s why students love Emily Lindsey, a first grade teacher at Clarksville Academy in Clarksville, Montgomery County.

She challenges and encourages students to meet goals. and when they succeed she praises them, building their confidence.

Students are excited to learn.

So we honor Emily Lindsey as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

