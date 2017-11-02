Clarksville-Montgomery County bus catches fire with 20 students on board

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville-Montgomery bus caught on fire early Thursday morning while picking up students for school.

It happened on Southside Road while it was stopped to pick up students who attend Montgomery Central Middle and High Schools.

None of the 20 students on board were injured during the incident, according to a representative with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

The students were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

The bus was a substitute for Bus 806, which had been damaged Wednesday after it was involved in a crash with a deer.

“We take pride in the safety training and protocols we have in place and commend [the driver] Ms. Sigears for her conscientiousness in protecting our students,” said Schools Director Millard House II.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and CMCSS Transportation staff are investigating the cause of the fire.