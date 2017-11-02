City leaders to consider slow down on Shelby Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A possible slow down looms for a major Nashville thoroughfare.

Along Shelby Avenue, just east of I-24, you’ll spot cars and canines.

This is where rubber meets the road, and commuters meet homes.

“It’s not so bad,” said Michelle Hungate, one of the many who live along the roadway. “I wouldn’t mind if it got a little bit slower.”

The stretch of roadways runs fast for residential.

While most residential roads in Nashville have 30 mph speed limits, Shelby is set at 35, and daily commuters can inch closer to 40 mph.

“People get rambunctious, especially when it’s getting off work time, going to work time,” added Jim Edmondson, another neighbor. “They crank on it a little bit.”

News 2 hit the streets, with our own speed tracker.

After a quick check of 50 cars, we found 30 percent to be speeding.

Metro council is taking a look as well.

“You’ve got pedestrians going across with baby strollers and dogs, all of those things. We’ve had a lot of near miss incidents,” said District 6 Council Member, Brett Withers. “The proposal is to lower the speed limit from 35 mph, to 30 mph.”

That proposal came from the neighbors themselves.

“I had a lot of requests right here in particular, in this area,” said Withers.

“Shelby’s a main thoroughfare, it doesn’t bother us living on the street,” noted Don Hejny, who’s live along Shelby for five years. “I think the speed limit’s fine.”

For other’s though, that 35 is a touch too high.

“We love those kids across the street over there,” added Edmondson. “We don’t want to take a chance of them getting injured or hurt.”

From here, it’s up to the Traffic and Parking Commission, after Public Works engineers did a study and requested a speed reduction.

They hope that everyone gets where they need to go safe, sound, and a touch slower.

“I’m in no hurry,” said Edmondson. “I’m 70 years old, I don’t need to be in a hurry.”

The Traffic and parking Commission will discuss the proposal on Nov. 13.

That meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Howard Office Building and is open to the public.

Anyone who wishes to voice their opinion on the proposal, can email chipknauf@nashville.gov.