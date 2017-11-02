Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood feel ‘blessed’ to host CMA Awards for 10th year

(Courtesy: Good Morning America)

NEW YORK (ABC) – Country superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are making history hosting their 10th consecutive CMA Awards.

“We work out. We train. We work really hard on this,” Paisley, who has 14 CMAs to his name, joked on “Good Morning America” today of how they keep the show fresh year after year.