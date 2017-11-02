Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood feel ‘blessed’ to host CMA Awards for 10th year

This year marks the 51st annual CMA Awards, and Paisley said he predicts the highlight of the show will be his co-host, Underwood.

“I will say that if it is, it absolutely has nothing to do with me,” Underwood replied.

Underwood, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, said each year’s show “depends on the climate of the universe.”

“I feel like this year’s a bit tougher to try and figure out things that everybody will just giggle at or find funny. We’re not up there to offend people,” she said. “We just want to have a good time and showcase what we do, and the artists.”