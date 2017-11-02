Dozens of artists no longer listed as clients after Kirt Webster allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over two dozen artists are no longer listed as clients on the website for embattled publicist Kirt Webster’s former company.
It was announced Wednesday he stepped down from his company, Webster Public Relations, after a former aspiring country star accused him of sexual misconduct and threatening behavior in a public Facebook post last Friday.
The news hit the country music scene with force as Webster not only stepped away from his career but his business partner took over their company, which is now operating under a new name – Westby Public Relations.
Since Wednesday’s announcement, News 2 learned at least 25 artists, including major names in the country scene, were removed from the website’s roster.
So far, the names include:
- Aaron Lewis
- Dolly Parton
- Kenny G
- KC and the Sunshine Band
- Bill Anderson
- Big & Rich
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Deborah Allen
- Denny
- Don McLean
- Erica Nicole
- Jeannie Seely
- Jimmy Fortune
- John Conley
- Johnny Lee
- Kenny Rogers
- Kid Rock
- Hank Williams Jr
- Lacy Dalton
- Lee Roy Van Dike
- Lucas Hodge
- Moe Brandy
- Oak Ridge Boys
- Ray Clark
- Sam Moore
- Tim Rushlow
- Wanda Jackson
- William Michael Morgan