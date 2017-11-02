6 meth labs found at home with 6 children in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six meth labs were found as Tennessee probation officers reportedly responded to a home to conduct a search.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted Thursday about the home on Short School Road.

Investigators went to the home and found the remains of six meth labs, according to a press release.

Authorities say living at the home were six adults and six children. The children ranged in age from infant to teen.

The Department of Children Services was contacted by the sheriff’s office and removed the children from the home, which was quarantined.

Kurt Brymer was arrested and charged with initiation and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $26,000.

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation. Additional arrest and charges are forthcoming.