Suspects sought in violent carjacking at Hermitage apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for suspects in a violent carjacking at a Hermitage apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Pine Brook Apartments off Hickory Hill Lane.

The victim told Metro police he was attacked and beaten with a pistol by at least two men who then took his black Jeep Laredo.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a dark green sedan.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.