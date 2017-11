Under a new policy from the state legislature, people who want to visit their state lawmakers will be allowed to carry firearms into the Cordell Hull Building when it reopens, as long as they have a valid carry permit. According to Lt. Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Beth Harwell, “Tennessee carry permit holders are among the most law-abiding demographics in our state.”

WKRN wants to know…Should anyone with a carry permit be allowed to bring a gun into the General Assembly office building?