Nashville Publicist Kirt Webster steps down to fight allegations of sex abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the best known publicists in Nashville is leaving his company to fight allegations of sex assault.

Kirk Webster Public Relations is shutting down, effective November 1. The Webster PR website says clients should contact Jeremy Westby, who is forming a new company.

This comes in the wake of allegations from a former aspiring country singer, who accuses Webster of sexual misconduct and making threats.

Austin Rick, whose stage name was Austin Cody, says he was introduced to Webster when he moved to Nashville at the age of 18.

In a Facebook post last Friday, Rick alleged Webster victimized and sexually assaulted him. Cody claims Webster offered him publicity in exchange for sexual acts, and threatened to ruin his career to keep him from telling anyone.

In 2008, Kirt Webster, the CEO of the powerful “Webster Public Relations” did terrible, terrible things to me. He sexually assaulted me repeatedly, he drugged and sexually violated me, he offered me publicity opportunities and magazine columns in exchange for sexual acts. He paid me to keep my mouth shut. And he did everything under threat that he’d make sure nobody in the industry ever heard my name again.

Webster denies the allegations in this statement released Tuesday:

As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick. It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations.

Austin Rick has reportedly abandoned his country music career to go back to school. He is a student at the University of North Carolina. Here is his Facebook post: