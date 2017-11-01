Nashville Fire Department donates nearly $5K to Lily Rose Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly seven months after a fire in Henry County killed five members of one family, the two surviving girls received a donation for nearly $,5000.

In September, the Nashville Fire Department held its annual charity hockey game to honor the more than 300 firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11.

The money raised at the game was presented to the Lily Rose Foundation, which was started by News 2 photojournalist Jerry Barlar.

“We’re here to help. We’re here for Middle Tennessee… citizens of Nashville. We’re here for them. That’s what it’s all about. Not only do we protect but we’re here to help in other ways. That’s just another way for us to get involved and make a tragic situation somewhat better,” said Scott Wren with the Nashville Fire Department.

In addition to the hockey game, the money was raised through a celebrity auction with items featured from stars like Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts and Amy Grant.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family can do so at the Security Trust in Henry County.