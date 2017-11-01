Murfreesboro residents start petition to end emissions testing

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a push in Murfreesboro by some locals to try and convince the state to exempt Rutherford County from required emissions testing.

Only six counties in the state currently require people to have their vehicles tested each year. If some folks in Rutherford County have it their way, there would be only five.

It’s something most drivers would rather not deal with, especially due to the long lines and general hassle.

“We just had to get emissions done for my wife and her car, and it kind of slowed things down for us,” said resident Dale Kimbro.

There is a petition drive, led by The Reader Newspaper, to try and get Rutherford County exempt.

Nobody wants that more than Rustocreations owner Charley Davidson, who says it’s a nuisance, especially at the end and beginning of the month.

“Traffic all the way around here blocking the entrance to our businesses, people are rude and won’t move,” he told News 2.

Davidson said with all the government requirements for vehicle manufacturers to produce low emissions vehicles, testing should be a thing of the past.

“The mandates on cars today with the emissions, the cars made in the last 10 years shouldn’t have to go through this,” Davidson said. “I mean, the last five years cars.”

The emissions testing program is overseen by state Department of Environment and Conservation, or TDEC.

Under the Federal Clean Air Act, Tennessee is required to submit to the Environmental Protection Agency a State Implementation Plan, which outlines how the state plans to achieve compliance with federal air quality standards.

Ending participation by a county in an emissions testing program, under the act, would require amending Tennessee’s State Implementation Plan to include compensatory emissions reductions for nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds to remain in compliance with federal standards.

The city of Memphis ceased its emissions testing operations in 2013 and Shelby County is exempt until 2019. That’s when the state will have to submit an air quality report to the EPA.

TDEC contracts the testing out to a vendor who charges $9 per vehicle. They money is split between the vendor, state, and counties.

Rutherford County receives $1 per emissions test. In August, it received roughly $25,000.

“If you can take something like this that is government run and mandated and farm it out and still makes money, all you’re doing is making money; it’s just a big cash cow for the state and county,” Davidson told News 2.

News 2 reached out to TDEC to find out if it’s even possible for Rutherford County to be exempted from the emissions program. Spokesman Eric Ward said, in full:

If you live in Rutherford County and would like to sign the online petition click here.