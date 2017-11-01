Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with Smyrna police SUV

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a Smyrna police SUV early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Old Nashville Highway and Rocky Fork Road.

Smyrna police the SUV was hit from behind by the motorcycle. The rider was taken to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center with serious injuries. He will be flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further treatment.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.

The roadway is expected to be closed until 8 a.m.

