Mother and son arrested for car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother and her teenage son were caught burglarizing a number of cars in Hendersonville early Tuesday morning.

Hendersonville police said that this is a sad case where a mother is teaching her son to be a criminal.

“He should have been home, preparing to go to school, getting a good night’s sleep,” Sergeant Jim Vaughn told News 2 of the 15 year old suspect.

Instead he said the teenager was out around 2 a.m. with his mom breaking into cars.

“So not only is his mother out committing these crimes, he’s out with her so she is teaching him and promoting him how to become a criminal at 15-years -old,” said Sgt. Vaughn.

He told News 2 that Rebecca Piner and her son burglarized at least eight cars in the area of Cornelius Way.

“It’s sad that a mother would be introducing or promoting her son to commit those type crimes.”

Vaughn added that all cars were unlocked.

“We searched the area found Ms. Piners’ vehicle once we saw the vehicle there was actually what appeared to be stolen property inside that car. You could see other people’s names on some of the items that were in the car. We had iPads, cell phones, anything of value that was left inside the unlocked cars. People will prey on those who leave valuables inside unlocked cars,” he explained.

Some of that stolen property is still unclaimed, so he’s encouraging anyone whose car may have been rifled through to report it to police.

“It doesn’t have to be anything stolen from the car. If they know that someone got in to their car with the intent to commit a theft then we can charge them with burglary.”

The mother was charged with eight counts of burglary, five counts of theft and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her son was charged with eight counts of burglary and five counts of theft.

Piner was also arrested Sunday by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department for theft and the day before that she arrested in Gallatin for theft as well.

She was also arrested by Hendersonville police in August for theft.