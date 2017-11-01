Man killed, another injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed and another injured in a shooting in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Flora Maxwell Road, which is just off Nolensville Pike, just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 arriving officers found one man dead at the scene while another was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots fired.

The victim’s identity or suspect information was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

