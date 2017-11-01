Man found guilty in 2015 murders of McMinnville couple

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of killing his in-laws in McMinnville back in 2015 was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, officials confirm.

The office of Bud Sharp, the attorney representing Bryan Cooke in the killings, told News 2 the guilty verdict came Wednesday afternoon.

Cooke was accused in the death of Gary and Nancy “Gail” Dodson, who were found dead in their McMinnville home.

He was eventually added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list and arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cooke is expected to be sentenced Wednesday night.