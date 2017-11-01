Madison community stays proactive, connected to fight crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The faces of Madison, the people who care deeply about their neighborhood, showed up in a sizable number at a recent neighborhood watch meeting.

“I’m really concerned about the crime in Madison right now,” said Nancy Coelho, who lives on Neelys Bend.

“I love Madison, my family’s here,” said another resident. “I want to stay here, be safe, help our neighbors and all of us work together.”

They’re proud of their city, they affectionately call it ‘Madtown’ and stay connected socially to lookout for each other.

“I like to know what’s going on, what’s happening down the street from me,” said Coelho. “It gives me info so we can keep our eye out.”

In Nashville today, you still have the old mixed in with the new, but there’s no denying the rampant growth our city has seen.

That’s carried over into areas like Madison, but people living there still want to protect their community and their way of life, and protect each other from crime.

“We’re a community that wants to have a quality of life, and our quality of life is suffering,” said Sasha Mullins Lassiter.

Metro police say crime is down overall. The crowd wasn’t easily convinced, citing a home invasion from September as an example of violent crime that’s too close to home.

Mullins Lassiter organized the forum.

“I love Madison, I love the community, people here are beautiful,” she said. “We want to create a dialogue between the principle people in justice, and the community, to get questions answered.”

Lassiter is not sitting back. She wants her neighbors to be empowered to work together, to gain the edge.

“A component of that is fighting crime,” she said. “We want our place to feel safe and secure, and be a happy healthy community.”

Officers say Madison has experienced a 4 percent drop in crime this year. Shoplifting and auto thefts are the most recurring issues.