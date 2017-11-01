Longtime friend remembers Smyrna mom, children who died in crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a Smyrna woman and her two young children.

Lauren Jackson Serra, 31, crashed her car at the Interstate 65-840 interchange last week. The young mother, her 3-year-old daughter Alexanna, and her 1-year-old son Alex all died.

Friend Brittney Hanse told News 2 that she’s known Jackson for the better part of 20 years.

She says the mother had a wild side and had run into some trouble in the past, but that all changed within the last few years.

“She completely changed her life around for the kids,” Hanse said. “She loved them with all her heart and her step-children – she was very close to them.”

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jackson was driving on I-65 north. As she exited onto 840, she left the ramp and then overcorrected. Her car flipped and then caught fire.

The day before the crash, Hanse had warned Jackson to drive safely while her kids were in the car.

“The next day when I found that out, I was like, ‘No way,'” she said. “It don’t make sense, especially if it’s only one car. I don’t know what made her crash. I don’t know what happened.”

Hanse says Jackson’s husband is devastated. Jackson and their two children were on their way to meet him when they crashed.

Visitation for the young mother and her children will be Saturday. Nov 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at West Harpeth Funeral Home. No formal service will be held as her husband says he cannot emotionally handle it.