Is the Titans offense set to go off with return of WR Davis?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They’ve scored points at times this year, but will a game-changing receiver be the difference in turning the Titans offense into a juggernaut?

Rookie wide receiver Corey Davis was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and, if everything continues to go well, should be available for this Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Davis is the prototypical big body receiver that every NFL team covets and could demand a double team every time he hits the field.

Davis showed flashes of his talent in week one against the Raiders with six catches for 69 yards, including a highlight reel catch on a third and seven to help the Titans to a touchdown on their opening drive of the season.

He’s an ingredient they’ve been missing ever since a hamstring injury in week two against the Jaguars, and now fully healthy, Davis could be the spark the Titans offense needs.

“We’ll first of all, he’s explosive. When you get the ball in that guys hands, he very dynamic, he can do a lot of different things. When you add a guy like that, it just adds another dimension to the team,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said.

“I just think another dimension. Big bodied, a guy that… he’s already shown that he can make the contested throw, the high catch, the tough throws that we really haven’t had around here for a long time,” said head coach Mike Mularkey.