NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Garth Brooks will conclude his nationwide tour with a stop in December in Music City.

Brooks will perform at Bridgestone Arena with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, on Dec. 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. and there is an eight ticket limit.

The show will be Brooks’ first performance at Bridgestone in seven years.

This is the FINAL tour stop in North America!! Let’s take it home!!! love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/fk8aqsO4S7 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 1, 2017