FBI wants information on 2nd man in relation to deadly NYC attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help with information on another man in relation to the deadly attack in New York City.

The second man was identified as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, also know as Muhammad. The 32-year-old was born in Uzbekistan. His alleged connection to the case wasn’t immediately known.

Anyone with information should call the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, your local FBI office, or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

Sayfullo Saipov is accused of driving a rented Home Depot truck down a bike path in the Tribecca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. Eight people died, and nine others were injured.

