Dancing Lights of Christmas, now in Lebanon, gets an opening date

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mark your calendars: the Dancing Lights of Christmas will be turned on Nov. 17.

The hugely popular drive-through holiday light attraction will be held at the Wilson County Ag Center in Lebanon.

Setup is underway and moving along at lightning speed to ensure everything is set for opening day.

The move from Nashville’s Jellystone Park came after city officials and the attraction’s owner weren’t able to work things out this past September in order to operate this year.

Locals and regular visitors alike were extremely disappointed, with dozens showing up for a regularly scheduled traffic meeting to voice their concerns and a popular video production duo jumpstarting a petition that garnered widespread attention.

That’s when Wilson County stepped in to save the day. The ag center agreed to terms with the Dancing Lights owner for four years.

Tickets will cost the same as always, $25 per car, beginning opening day on Nov. 17.