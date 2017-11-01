CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year nominees

The Entertainer of the Year award is always held until the end of the show and for good reason.

The most coveted award goes all the way back to 1967 when Eddy Arnold won the prize.

Last year, the award was given to Garth Brooks because of his resurgence around the country and the world.

Brooks is nominated again this year, along with past winners Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. Also nominated are Chris Stapleton and Eric Church.

Both Stapleton and Church have been nominated in year’s past, but neither has taken home the most coveted prize in country music.

Brooks may be hard to beat again this year because of his relentless tour schedule and sold out arenas night after night in cities across the country. He also has more wins in the category (five) than any other artist in history.

However, Keith Urban is due for a win. He’s been nominated for Entertainer of the Year 10 times in the last twelve years and has not won since the first time he was nominated in 2005.

This is Luke Bryan’s only nomination of the night. He’ll have to wait quite a while to hear his name called Wednesday night.

You can watch the CMA Awards on ABC at 7 p.m. after the “CMA Awards Live from the Red Carpet” Special at 6:30.