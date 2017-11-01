Cheatham County police chase ends at turkey farm

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County man is in custody after allegedly crashing his car and running from a Cheatham County sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Paul Ivey responded to the crash on Sweet Home Road where he reportedly two wrecked vehicles. He found a woman and small child shaken up in a car.

“It happened so quick, I don’t if they swerved into me or what,” said the woman.

Deputy Ivey saw the driver of a crashed black pick-up, later identified as Christopher Carlisle, left the scene. After waiting on EMS and fire crews to arrive, the deputy reportedly went after the suspect.

He stopped several people and searched for clues along the way before he then spotted the suspects in the woods running up a steep hill.

According to authorities, Deputy Ivey then got out and gave chase while calling for backup. He reportedly chased Carlisle up the hill and all the way to a turkey farm.

After several minutes of searching, he found Carlisle under some logs and takes him into custody, authorities said.

Deputies said Carlisle had a pistol on him when he was arrested. When asked why he ran, he told News 2 he “didn’t remember.”

Carlisle also told News 2 he didn’t remember running from the wreck, saying he had 10 concussions from previous wrecks.

When asked about the CO2 pistol, Carlisle said, “It was just something to play around with at the house.”

The 28-year-old is charged with evading arrest and shoplifting out of Ashland City. Carlisle told News 2 that he doesn’t remember anything about the shoplifting either.