Body found in Franklin County identified as missing Tullahoma man

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A body found last Thursday in Franklin County was identified as a man who went missing earlier in the month.

The sheriff’s office says the body belongs to David Steele, 33, who vanished on Oct. 33.

A homicide investigation was launched when his body was found on Oct. 26 in the Spring Creek/UTSI Road area.

Authorities say there is a continuing investigation being conducted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tullahoma Police Department.

Anyone having any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Franklin County Communications Center at 931-967-2331.