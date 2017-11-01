Blackburn on anthem: ‘We stand when the National Anthem is played’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn is weighing in on the national anthem protest controversy.

In a video released Wednesday, paid for her Senate campaign, the congressman said respecting the American flag and the anthem is part of our Tennessee values.

“You have Freedom of Speech. You have a right of peaceful protest. But during that three minutes, that belongs to people who have fought to defend the freedoms that we have. And in our country, we stand when the National Anthem is played. We salute. We ought not to find ourselves using that as a form of protest,” Blackburn says.

Back in September, she filed a resolution to remind Americans that federal law offers guidance on how to behave during the anthem, saying “how you conduct yourself is actually in federal statute.”