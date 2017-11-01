ATF numbers shed light on increase gun violence in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far this year in Nashville, there has been a 51 percent increase in shootings.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is shedding light on what may be driving the increase in gun violence.

In data released Wednesday, the ATF says more than 10,000 illegal guns were recovered in Tennessee in 2016, which is 1,000 more than the year before in 2015.

So if more guns are being taken off the streets, what’s causing the rise in violence here in Nashville?

“There’s an increase over the previous year as far as stolen firearms,” said Michael Knight with the ATF.

“Because of the rise of stolen firearms in the Middle Tennessee area, you’re also going to have an equivalent of the rise in crime. Individuals steal firearms for one purpose – and that’s to commit additional crimes,” he went on to explain.

In other words, more stolen guns mean more gun violence. Knight said while it’s not the only reason for increase violence, it’s certainly a contributing factor.