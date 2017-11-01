4 young adults arrested for injuring Nashville teen with paintball gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four young adults are in custody after allegedly firing a paintball gun Tuesday night, injuring a teenager.

According to a release, the group allegedly fired a paintball gun from a white Dodge Charger towards a group walking on Gallatin Pike near Greenfield Ave. in Inglewood, striking the 16-year-old girl in the eye.

According to officers, they stopped the driver, 19-year-old Danielle Cloyd. Officers said they then recovered the paintball gun from a passenger in the back seat, 18-year-old Jatavious Fifer.

Police said Fifer’s brother, 20-year-old Joseph Fifer, was in the front seat and admitted the gun was his.

The other backseat passenger, 19-year-old Breiana Johnson, was also arrested. All four suspects denied firing the paintball gun.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for a significant eye injury. She was treated and released.

The suspects remained in jail on $15,000 bond each.