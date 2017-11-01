2 Gives Back: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

Each Wednesday we deliver lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving. It’s a part of our 2 gives back program.

On November 1, Paige Hill delivered lunch to the Wilson County sheriff’s department and Sheriff Robert Bryan.

Sheriff Bryan spoke about the great work his deputies and other staff members do in order to keep Wilson County safe.

He also talked about the planned rally that happened in Murfreesboro last weekend. He said it was tremendous planning by all departments around Rutherford County that made for a successful and safe day on Saturday.

Sheriff Bryan also talked about the importance of Facebook and the media about getting the word out about open cases, crime trends and other information the public needs to know.

And remember, you can watch each week’s special delivery every Wednesday on our WKRN Facebook page.