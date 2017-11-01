1 found with gunshot wound after crash on I-24 East at Briley Pkwy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was found with a critical gunshot wound after a crash on the off-ramp from Interstate 24 East to Briley Parkway early Wednesday morning.

It happened on the ramp directly underneath Briley Parkway from I-24 around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 arriving officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and the gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

