Woman accused of stalking Macon County courthouse employee

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is accused of confronting a Macon County employee outside of the courthouse, beating on her car and running her off the road last Tuesday.

Katrina Jordan, 42, is charged with stalking and reckless endangerment.

According to an arrest report, the victim claimed Jordan went up to her car, and beat on the hood and the driver’s side window as she tried to pry open the car door.

The paperwork alleges Jordan tried to break off the driver’s side mirror, and as the victim drove off, Jordan was still hanging on. She eventually fell off.

As the victim neared the post office, she told investigators Jordan showed up in the roadway and came into her lane of travel, causing the victim to run her car off the road.

It’s unclear if the victim was injured.

Sheriff’s deputies said this was the sixth report of Jordan threatening and following the victim. One of the alleged incidents happened the day before.

Records indicate Jordan bonded out of jail. She is expected in court on November 22.