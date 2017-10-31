Windshield cracked after another rock thrown at driver on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another driver’s vehicle has been hit by a rock that was thrown by someone on Bell Road.

The latest makes 10 reported incidents to Metro police in less than two months.

News 2 has shared the terrifying stories from a number of victims, two of which were left severely injured.

Now, News 2 is hearing from the first victim in the month of October to come forward to police.

Katheryn Gorsuch wasn’t hurt in the Oct. 10 incident that happened around 1:30 a.m., but her truck was damaged.

She said she was driving home from work when the rock was thrown, leaving a large dent in her truck’s hood and cracking her windshield.

Gorsuch said when the rock hit her truck, she thought it fell from somewhere, but after seeing news reports realized it was likely thrown by the person who drove past her at the time.

Gorsuch told News 2 it’s frightening that someone is throwing rocks at drivers.

“I cannot believe that people would purposely hurt other people. I know there’s a lot of bad people in the world, but it’s scary. I’m one of the lucky ones, very blessed that it didn’t go through the windshield or any other damage, but it’s very scary,” she said.

She added that it was too dark to get a description of the car that the rock likely came from.

A community group is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest on the cases, that’s in addition to a reward of up to $1,000 being offered by our partners at Crime Stoppers.

