Williamson County trick-or-treaters seek donations in food drive

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of trick-or-treaters in the Spring Hill-Thompson’s Station area will be collecting food donations for needy families.

Volunteers will be using the annual door-to-door trek Halloween food drive to collect food items for The Well Outreach food pantry.

Fliers were passed out in nine neighborhoods, letting residents know they would be collecting soup, tuna, peanut butter, pasta and other non-perishable items.

“It just warms our heart, such a supportive community in the Spring Hill-Thompson’s Station area, that these kids would take the time to ask for something that’s not for themselves, it means a lot to us,” said Community Coordinator Arica Robinson.

If you live in one of the neighborhoods, have your donations ready and click here to learn more about the program.